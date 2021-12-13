Two arrested, two wanted in connection to targeted robbery that led to shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a robbery that led to a shooting in Lexington.
The incident happened on Saturday night on Double Eagle Circle, according to Captain Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
A woman was shot inside a home, according to deputies. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.
Two men were arrested in connection to, what deputies said, was a targeted and planned robbery that led to shots being fired.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
