Two arrested, two wanted in connection to targeted robbery that led to shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a robbery that led to a shooting in Lexington.

The incident happened on Saturday night on Double Eagle Circle, according to Captain Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

A woman was shot inside a home, according to deputies. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Two men were arrested in connection to, what deputies said, was a targeted and planned robbery that led to shots being fired.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.