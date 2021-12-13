South Carolina divers to compete in USA Diving Winter Nationals

BLOOMINGTON, IN. (South Carolina Athletics) - South Carolina divers Sophie Verzyl and Manny Vazquez Bas are in Bloomington, Ind., to compete in USA Diving’s Winter National Championships.

The Gamecock pair are two of 123 competitors at the event.

The Winter Nationals serve as a qualifier event for the 2022 FINA World Championships that take place in Fukuoka, Japan, in May 2022, and the 2022 World University Games that are in Chengdu, China, in late June 2022.

Verzyl, a freshman, is among the youngest divers competing. She is looking to continue her international success after bringing home a bronze medal at the Junior Pan American Championships in October. More recently in college competition, Verzyl found success at the Tennessee Invitational where she swept the springboard events and was named SEC Diver of the Week for her performances. Verzyl will also be competing individually in both the one-meter and three-meter competitions as well as with a partner in synchronized three-meter.

Vazquez Bas also found recent success at the Tennessee Invitational. He placed second in both the three-meter and platform competitions and achieved four NCAA Zone qualifying scores throughout the meet.

At Winter Nationals, he will be competing on both the three-meter and platform. Winter Nationals competition will begin Monday, Dec. 13, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 18.

The event will be live-streamed on USA Diving’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Gamecocks’ Schedule of Events

Tues., Dec. 14 – Women’s synchronized 3 meter, 10 a.m. (Verzyl)

Thurs., Dec. 16 – Women’s 1 meter, 10 a.m. (Verzyl) Men’s 3 meter, 12:50 p.m. (Vazquez Bas)

Fri., Dec. 17 – Women’s 3 meter, 10 a.m. (Verzyl) Men’s Platform, 1 p.m. (Vazquez Bas)

