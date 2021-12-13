SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more today about how a south Augusta resident greeted an intruder with gunshots over the weekend — sending him scurrying.

It all started around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report released Monday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect

Upon arrival, a deputy was bluntly told of the break-in by the resident.

“I shot him,” the 49-year-old woman told the deputy.

She said she believed an intruder was in the backyard of her home on Crosscreek Road, which is north of Tobacco Road and west of Windsor Spring.

Here’s what the woman said happened:

The son, 28, was asleep in the home when he was awakened by something. When he came out of his room, he found an intruder holding a water jug full of change. He chased the intruder out and locked the door.

But someone was still inside.

The son called his mom, who was at work, and she came home and met her son in the driveway.

She was prepared: According to deputies, she had a gun.

They both went into the house and heard a noise at the top of the stairs. When they got to the top of the stairs, they found a man standing in her room near the window.

She made eye contact with him and fired several rounds at him, the deputy reported.

The intruder jumped out the second-floor window, jumped the backyard fence and got down onto the ground, deputies were told.

That’s where she last saw him.

Outside, the deputy found a white beanie hat and a ripped part of a white jacket with blood on it, but no intruder.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter woman charged in connection to toddler’s death
Sumter woman charged in connection to 1-year-old niece’s death
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
CPD looking for student involved with gunfire outside of Eau Claire High School
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
President Joe Biden stands as the National Anthem is played on Dec. 17, 2021, for the...
President Biden departs SC after SC State University commencement speech

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Showers and storms expected for the weekend, cooler temperatures arrive Monday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 7.8%
According to Bamberg’s client, after Murdaugh was issued a check from the former law firm’s...
Attorney Justin Bamberg to represent former client of Alex Murdaugh
Robert Hayward
Orangeburg County murder suspect was out on bond
Traci Smith
Classmates, community mourn girl killed by Aiken County fire