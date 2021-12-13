SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

By Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WBRC)

The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the affected states after multiple tornadoes killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to 7708 Fairfield Rd. (Felicity’s Bar) near Oaks Hill Golf Club for reports...
Woman shot, killed at Richland Co. bar Sunday morning
The sole suspect in the case, Tyrone Durham, was previously in a relationship with Jazzmyne. He...
Mother speaks out against domestic violence after daughters killed in shooting
According to the FBI Columbia Field Office and the Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, nine...
Nine indicted on federal drug trafficking conspiracy in South Carolina
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released Tuesday

Latest News

Officials say the fire is burning at the Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road and is not...
16 adults, 13 children displaced after Midlands fire, officials say
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
DHEC: gatherings not Omicron causing slight uptick in SC COVID cases
“Families Helping Families” started collecting items in August and spent the last few months...
Parents pick up presents donated by Families Helping Families and WIS-TV
FILE PHOTO - 09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC
The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows