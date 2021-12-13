SkyView
Give the gift of life! WIS hosts Holiday Blood Drive

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Give the gift of life this Holiday season! WIS is hosting a Holiday Blood Drive on Thursday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here is a list of the locations:

  • American Red Cross (2751 Bull Street, Columbia)
  • Lexington Urgent Care (811 West Main Street, Lexington)
  • USC Sumter Arts and Letters Building (109 Miller Road, Sumter)
  • Village at Sandhill- Flight Adventure Park (741 Fashion Drive, Columbia)

You can sign up at:

The sponsor code is WIS.

