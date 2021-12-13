Give the gift of life! WIS hosts Holiday Blood Drive
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Give the gift of life this Holiday season! WIS is hosting a Holiday Blood Drive on Thursday.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here is a list of the locations:
- American Red Cross (2751 Bull Street, Columbia)
- Lexington Urgent Care (811 West Main Street, Lexington)
- USC Sumter Arts and Letters Building (109 Miller Road, Sumter)
- Village at Sandhill- Flight Adventure Park (741 Fashion Drive, Columbia)
You can sign up at:
- RedCrossBlood.org
- 1-800-RedCross
- Blood Donor App
The sponsor code is WIS.
