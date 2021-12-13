Give the gift of life! WIS hosts Holiday Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Give the gift of life this Holiday season! WIS is hosting a Holiday Blood Drive on Thursday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here is a list of the locations:

American Red Cross (2751 Bull Street, Columbia)

Lexington Urgent Care (811 West Main Street, Lexington)

USC Sumter Arts and Letters Building (109 Miller Road, Sumter)

Village at Sandhill- Flight Adventure Park (741 Fashion Drive, Columbia)

You can sign up at:

RedCrossBlood.org

1-800-RedCross

Blood Donor App

THREAD: Give the gift of life this Holiday season by giving blood at the WIS Holiday Blood Drive on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/erFvSlK8ZB — WIS News 10 (@wis10) December 13, 2021

The sponsor code is WIS.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.