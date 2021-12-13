Former Camden police officer charged with misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced a former Camden police officer was arrested Monday.

Jaczuile Pegues was charged with misconduct in office, according to agents with SLED.

According to the official arrest warrant, Pegues assisted his girlfriend, Tierney Peterson, to avoid law enforcement after learning she was involved with a burglary in Lugoff.

Officials say Pegues did not inform law enforcement about the alleged incident which occurred in March.

The warrant says Pegues communicated with Peterson while she was incarcerated, which violated CPD General Order 1.24. According to officials, CPD Order 1.24 bars officers from knowingly associating with people engaged in criminal activity.

SLED says between March 13-25, Pegues had 62 phone calls while on duty and off to his girlfriend while she was incarcerated.

Officials say Pegues has been booked into Kershaw County Detention Center and the case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

