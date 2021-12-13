First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking warmer weather on the way to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer weather is moving back into your forecast this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see another cold one. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s, cold enough for patchy frost.

· After a frosty start Tuesday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s under sunny skies.

· Highs will be in the 60s again for Wednesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· Warmer weather is expected Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s.

· Rain moves back into the forecast by Saturday into early next week.

· High temperatures will drop back into the 50s by Sunday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, bundle up! Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies and calm winds. Watch out for areas of patchy frost late tonight into Tuesday morning. Care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

Warmer weather is on the way to the Midlands soon.

For your Tuesday, we’ll start the day on the frosty side in parts of the area. By afternoon, high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s. We’ll see sunny skies. Enjoy!

Temperatures will be in the 60s Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer weather is expected Thursday through Saturday as high pressure slides offshore. A southerly flow will help our temperatures rise into the low 70s on Thursday and into the mid 70s Friday and Saturday.

Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday. In fact, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Our weather will be a bit unsettled Saturday and Sunday as a frontal system moves in. That front will bring rain to the Midlands.

Rain chances are around 20% Saturday, then up to 30% Sunday. Showers are also possible Monday.

Highs will fall from the 70s on Saturday into the 50s by Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday is the first day of winter!

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Patchy Frost. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tuesday: Patchy AM Frost. Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. On & Off Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 40s.

