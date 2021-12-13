SkyView
Elon Musk announced as Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year.'
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year.'(Source: Time/Time Person of the Year/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - World’s richest person Elon Musk has been named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2021, it was announced Monday.

Time described the SpaceX and Tesla CEO as a man “who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars.”

Musk has recently entertained the notion of retiring to become a social media influencer.

Among other honorees, Simone Biles was chosen as “Athlete of the Year,” Olivia Rodrigo was picked “Entertainer of the Year” and vaccine scientists were selected as “Heroes of the Year.”

Time has named a “Person of the Year” since 1927, though it was previously called “Man of the Year.”

The magazine picks someone who impacted a group, movement or idea over the past year.

This year, Time did not release a shortlist of contenders for the spot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

