Broader jury pool sought for Arbery death hate crimes trial

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys in the upcoming federal hate crimes trial of the white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery want the jury pool to come from an expansive area of Georgia.

A joint legal filing by prosecutors and defense attorneys asks a federal judge to seek the jury from the 43 counties that make up the federal court system’s Southern District of Georgia.

The Southern District of Georgia consists of 43 counties in the southeastern part of the state.
The Southern District of Georgia consists of 43 counties in the southeastern part of the state.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 7 in U.S. District Court. That will be less than three months after father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of murder in a state court.

The three white men have pleaded not guilty in the federal case, where they’re accused of targeting Arbery because he was Black.

