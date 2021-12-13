SkyView
Biden plans to visit tornado damage in Kentucky as the federal response continues in D.C

With 64 dead and even more unaccounted for, President Biden says he’ll be making a trip to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the destruction caused by the weekend tornadoes.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to the White House, the president will travel to the area impacted by tornadoes on Wednesday. He’ll then attend a storm briefing before touring several of the communities now tasked with a grueling recovery from the rash of deadly tornadoes. The storms tore through several southern and midwestern states over the weekend, leaving dozens dead, more missing, and entire communities destroyed.

“We talked about how we can accelerate and expand federal assistance,” said President Biden after a meeting with government officials Monday.

President Biden released federal relief funding through a major disaster declaration for Kentucky on Sunday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it allows his department to coordinate a response with FEMA, as thousands search for temporary housing, water, fuel, and a way to communicate with loved ones.

“It’s not just providing the medium and the long term, but delivering for the people what they need right now,” Mayorkas said.

Kentucky’s lawmakers said they’re thankful for the disaster approval. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he supports the Administration’s quick work to speed up resources.

“President Biden cut through the red tape to approve our request at an accelerated pace, providing the rapid support we need,” McConnell said.

And as efforts continue, President Biden, questioned whether or not the storms can be blamed on climate change. He said he’ll be chatting with the EPA and other agencies about the “unusual” length and paths of the tornadoes.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

