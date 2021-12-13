SkyView
Awareness: Being fit is it! How to go into 2022 with a healthier lifestyle

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week on ‘Awareness’ we discuss getting fit headed into the New Year.

Joining Billie Jean Shaw on this week’s show is James Patrick and Curteeshia Bell of Aspire Fitness.

James is an Exercise Therapy Specialist, Curteeshia is a certified personal trainer.

The two walk us through everything we need to know from workouts to the cooldown process and the importance of a healthy diet.

Grab your workout shoes -- James and Curteeshia walk us through three different exercises we can do in and out of the gym to remain healthy.

Oftentimes people neglect to “thank” their body for a great workout, by ignoring the cool-down process.

The cool-down process is just as important as your full-body workouts.

What you put inside your body is just as important as how you treat the outside of your body!

Here are some great tips on how you can transition into a healthier diet.

