28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

According to police, 28-year-old Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday in the Conway area.

Sanders is described as 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds. Police said she is known to drive a black Nissan Altima with South Carolina tag “QJN738.”

If you have any information on Sanders’ whereabouts, call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.

