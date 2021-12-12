Woman shot, killed at Richland Co. bar Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was shot and killed at a Fairfield Road bar Sunday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to 7708 Fairfield Rd. (Felicity’s Bar) near Oaks Hill Golf Club for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a woman at the front of the bar suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

She was rushed to a local hospital by EMS and later died at the hospital from injuries she sustained, deputies said.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Until then, with any information about this incident, submit a tip to CrimeStoppers. Tips may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.