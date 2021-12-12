SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC American Red Cross workers deploying to Kentucky to assist with disaster relief

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The American Red Cross is sending at least four workers from South Carolina to Mayfield, Kentucky to assist with disaster relief efforts in the area.

The organization announced the move Sunday, saying the number of deployed workers may change in the coming days.

MORE COVERAGE

It comes less than 48 hours after Kentucky and other states in the mid-South were hit by a deadly pattern of severe weather, which included a tornado that traveled over 200 miles across four states.

“The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock across multiple states to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support, and comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

So far, the Red Cross has donated at least 160 units of blood for hospitals in the affected areas, according to Mandy McWherter, Interim Regional Director of Communications for SC Red Cross.

In an interview with WMBF News, McWherter also said volunteers are much needed, especially in the face of situations such as those in the mid-South.

“We need folks to join our disaster action team,” she said. “Those teams help meeting with families from a huge loss. Much like these families that are dealing with these tornadoes.”

The Red Cross has seen more families staying in shelters as a result of an increase in natural disasters across the country.

The organization also says anyone can help by donating to its disaster relief fund or by giving blood.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to 7708 Fairfield Rd. (Felicity’s Bar) near Oaks Hill Golf Club for reports...
Woman shot, killed at Richland Co. bar Sunday morning
According to the FBI Columbia Field Office and the Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, nine...
Nine indicted on federal drug trafficking conspiracy in South Carolina
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
The sole suspect in the case, Tyrone Durham, was previously in a relationship with Jazzmyne. He...
Mother speaks out against domestic violence after daughters killed in shooting
Clemson hoists the national championship trophy after defeating Washington in the NCAA college...
Clemson men’s soccer wins first NCAA National Championship since 1987

Latest News

Officers say whether a pet or intended produce, a large and elusive pig has been “wreaking...
Wanted: Destructive pig on the loose in Sumter Co.
Deputies responded to 7708 Fairfield Rd. (Felicity’s Bar) near Oaks Hill Golf Club for reports...
Woman shot, killed at Richland Co. bar Sunday morning
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Two arrested, two wanted in connection to targeted robbery that led to shooting in Lexington
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Judge sets bond on 48 charges for Alex Murdaugh