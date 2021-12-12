Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by two cars, killed in Orangeburg Co. collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed trying to cross the road in a motorized wheelchair in Orangeburg County Saturday.

Troopers say the collision happened around 5:40 p.m. on SC-33 near Secondary 1452.

A Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Sedan were traveling northbound on SC-33 when a person in a motorized wheelchair attempted to cross the road.

That person was struck by both vehicles and was pronounced dead from the accident, according to troopers.

No other injuries were reported.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

