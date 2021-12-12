SkyView
Passenger killed in single-vehicle Richland Co. collision

Troopers say the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-77 south near mile marker 10.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Richland County Sunday morning.

Troopers say the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-77 south near mile marker 10.

There were four people in the car (including the driver) and none had seatbelts on, according to troopers.

A car was traveling south on I-77, drove off the side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries. The others were rushed to the hospital for their injuries.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

