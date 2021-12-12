SkyView
No. 1 South Carolina escapes No. 8 Maryland late in 4th quarter

This marked the fourth top 10 win of the season for Dawn Staley’s team.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team ran away from No. 8 Maryland Terrapins late in the fourth quarter, winning 66-59.

They came off a dominating series of matches, winning by 20+ points in their last three.

The game was back-and-forth the entire time as Zia Cooke brought early smiles, reaching the 1,000 point career milestone.

In the second quarter, she started to feel it. Dropping 10 points in the quarter alone, she carried great momentum for the Gamecocks.

She finished with 20 points, including the go-ahead layup with 5:13 to play.

The Gamecocks went into the half with a 34-30 lead.

But the Terrapins kept it close, no matter what the Gamecocks threw at them. Forward Angel Reese dominated, putting up double-digit points, and was a force in and outside of the paint.

With four minutes in the game, it was 58-56, Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks played incredible defense in the final minutes, with a pair of steals that led to points on the other end.

Just when the Gamecocks seemed to begin to pull away, Reese showed up again. She converted a three-point play with 2:04 remaining, but South Carolina held them scoreless the rest of the way.

The X factor? Incredible offensive rebounding in the final seconds.

These rebounds gave the Gamecocks multiple trips to the free-throw line, allowing them the opportunity to run the clock as they continued to miss what seemed like every free throw.

Luckily for them, time eventually ran out on the Terrapins and the Gamecocks won their 10th straight.

The Gamecocks have an appointment with No. 19 Duke in Durham, N.C. this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

