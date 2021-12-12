Mother speaks out against domestic violence after daughters killed in shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly one month since her two daughters, Jaimey and Jazzmyne Greene, were gunned down in their front yard, their mother, Otisha Mickens, is speaking out.

The sole suspect in the case, Tyrone Durham, was previously in a relationship with Jazzmyne. He was found the same day dead in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department confirms Durham has a history of domestic violence. In 2016, he pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail which was suspended to completion of 28 weeks of counseling at a domestic abuse center. He completed counseling in 2017.

In March of 2021, Lexington County deputies responded to a call at the Greenes’ home after reports of a domestic disturbance involving Durham. Jazzmyne is listed as the victim for both records.

Following the tragic loss of the two sisters who left behind three young children, Otisha says it’s prayer, talking it out, and her grandchildren that are getting her by.

“When I look at my grandchildren, they get me through the day because I know I’m all that they have and they’re all I have,” said Otisha. “They’ll talk about their moms at least once a day. They were very attached to them, so it’s like they were ripped out of their arms.”

Otisha started going live weekly on Facebook to keep her daughters’ story alive and to raise awareness about domestic violence.

“I know that the Lives are gonna save somebody. I couldn’t save my girls, but maybe somebody out there—I can save,” said Otisha. “People who are scared to realize what they’re going through, they’re looking. And they’re feeling what I’m talking about and they’re feeling my hurt and my pain.”

Her plans don’t stop there. Otisha tells WIS she is planning a podcast in which she would like to invite guests to talk about the warning signs of domestic violence. She also has a foundation in the works that would honor Jaimey and Jazzmyne.

“I want to be a posterboard to make sure it won’t happen again,” said Otisha.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, warning signs of an abuser include:

Unpredictability

A bad temper

Verbal abuse

Extremely controlling behavior

Demeaning the victim privately or publicly

You can help support the family by donating to the GoFundMe.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, counselors are available to chat with you on the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

