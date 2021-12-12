SkyView
FIRST ALERT - Expect dry weather with temperatures near average

By Von Gaskin
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunday will feature sunny skies after a few morning clouds clear out
  • Daytime highs will settle below average in the mid 50s
  • A dry stretch sets up for the area this week with dry weather thru the weekend
First Alert Summary

Now that the clouds have moved out, we can enjoy weather close to the seasonal average for this time of year.

High pressure will shift into the area from the north, and usher in daytime highs in the 60s for most of the week, by the end of the week we will

notice a warming trend as highs reach the 70s for a few days.

Rain will stay out of the forecast this week

Forecast Update

Sunday: Few early morning showers and clouds. Clearing out for the afternoon but still breezy. Highs in the mid 50s

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60

Tuesday: Sunshine with clouds and mild with highs in the low 60s

Wednesday: Sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s

Thursday - Friday : Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s

