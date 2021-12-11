‘The water just continued to run:’ Forest Acres neighborhood says water main break lasted 48 hours

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Neighbors on Shorebrook Drive in Forest Acres say a water main break flooded the area for two days. Brian Harmon says he called to report the leak Sunday night, but crews didn’t show up until Tuesday.

Now, half of the road is blocked off and a sinkhole is filled with gravel. Sinkholes have formed in one person’s yard.

“The water just continued to run in more and more capacity and in larger volumes and so it started to run into that yard, started to degrade some sediment and dirt underneath the road,” said Harmon.

Blake Schumacher says multiple neighbors called to report the issue starting Sunday night. He first noticed something was wrong with the water when the pond in his back yard turned a shade of green.

“It was just bubbling up. And it was clear that water was going underneath the road and also into the storm drains which both run into our lake,” said Schumacher.

Schumacher says crews weren’t sent out quickly enough.

“As that water was coming up through the road, the city didn’t even send a supervisor to put a cone in front of it. There’s quite a bit of erosion that happened because of that main break and someone really could get hurt,” said Schumacher.

Residents say this isn’t the first time they’ve had trouble with timely maintenance. A water main broke just three houses down the road a few years back, and maintenance put a steel plate over the issue. The plate is still there three years later.

“You just get the sense that the city is running around putting band-aids wherever they can, and they don’t come back to fix them permanently. And if you have an issue or concern, you can’t get anybody on the phone,” said Harmon.

The City of Columbia tells WIS that crews will return to the street Monday to repair the road and the sinkholes in the road and yard. They plan to finish on Wednesday.

When asked about the steel plate, a spokesperson for the city says crews will take a look at it when they come to fix the road.

