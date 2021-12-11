President Biden to give commencement speech at SC State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -President Joe Biden will give a speech at South Carolina States graduation ceremony set for 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

The school made the announcement Saturday morning and said Congressman Clyburn had been scheduled to be the keynote speaker, but he invited President Biden to deliver the commencement address instead.

“The South Carolina State University family is honored and grateful to host President Biden when he addresses our graduates as they set a course for their futures,” Interim SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Our students will no doubt remember his words for the rest of their lives. This is indeed a privilege for all here at SC State.”

