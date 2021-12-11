SkyView
One dead in single-vehicle Lexington Co. collision

Keith Defee, 61, of Gaston was the man killed, according to the Lexington County Coroner.
Keith Defee, 61, of Gaston was the man killed, according to the Lexington County Coroner.(WCAX)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person died in a single-vehicle collision in Lexington County Friday evening.

Keith Defee, 61, of Gaston was the man killed, according to the Lexington County Coroner.

Troopers say he was traveling southbound on Charleston Highway around 5:45 p.m. when his vehicle went off-road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Defee was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate this collision.

