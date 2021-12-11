No. 8 Clemson headed to NCAA National Championship

CARY, N.C. (WIS) - The No. 8 Clemson men’s soccer team has an appointment with No. 2 Washington in the National Championship match Sunday in Cary, North Carolina.

This will be the Tiger’s fifth all-time National Championship appearance. They’re seeking to take home their third.

Clemson hung the banners in 1984 and 1987.

Washington, on the other hand, is playing in their first-ever National Championship.

Clemson’s road to the championship includes a 1-0 win over Denver in the round of 32, a 2-1 over No. 9 Kentucky in the Round of 16, a 1-1 draw (4-3 in PKs) at No. 1 Oregon State in the quarterfinal and a 1-1 draw (5-3 in PKs) against No. 4 Notre Dame in the semifinal.

In Friday’s match against 4 Notre Dame, Clemson avenged a 2-0 home loss in October.

After two scoreless 10 minute overtime periods, and a pair of brilliant saves from George Marks, the Tigers and Fighting Irish took to penalties.

The teams went back and forth for the first three shots.

But it was senior captain Marks shining on the biggest stage in college soccer. He dove to his right side and saved the fourth penalty, sending the Tigers to the National Championship match.

“The character of our team is something we’ve relied on throughout the course of the year, and it turned up again tonight,” said Clemson Head Coach Mike Noonan. “It was a good college soccer game, and we are very thankful and humbled that we were able to advance.”

You can catch the match Sunday at 2 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park -- it will be televised on ESPNU and will also stream on the ESPN App.

Tickets for the match are still available at this link.

