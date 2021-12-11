SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

No. 8 Clemson headed to NCAA National Championship

This will be the Tiger’s fifth all-time National Championship appearance. They’re seeking to...
This will be the Tiger’s fifth all-time National Championship appearance. They’re seeking to take home their third.(TigerNet)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (WIS) - The No. 8 Clemson men’s soccer team has an appointment with No. 2 Washington in the National Championship match Sunday in Cary, North Carolina.

This will be the Tiger’s fifth all-time National Championship appearance. They’re seeking to take home their third.

Clemson hung the banners in 1984 and 1987.

Washington, on the other hand, is playing in their first-ever National Championship.

Clemson’s road to the championship includes a 1-0 win over Denver in the round of 32, a 2-1 over No. 9 Kentucky in the Round of 16, a 1-1 draw (4-3 in PKs) at No. 1 Oregon State in the quarterfinal and a 1-1 draw (5-3 in PKs) against No. 4 Notre Dame in the semifinal.

In Friday’s match against 4 Notre Dame, Clemson avenged a 2-0 home loss in October.

After two scoreless 10 minute overtime periods, and a pair of brilliant saves from George Marks, the Tigers and Fighting Irish took to penalties.

The teams went back and forth for the first three shots.

But it was senior captain Marks shining on the biggest stage in college soccer. He dove to his right side and saved the fourth penalty, sending the Tigers to the National Championship match.

“The character of our team is something we’ve relied on throughout the course of the year, and it turned up again tonight,” said Clemson Head Coach Mike Noonan. “It was a good college soccer game, and we are very thankful and humbled that we were able to advance.”

You can catch the match Sunday at 2 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park -- it will be televised on ESPNU and will also stream on the ESPN App.

Tickets for the match are still available at this link.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
According to the FBI Columbia Field Office and the Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, nine...
Nine indicted on federal drug trafficking conspiracy in South Carolina
The Chapin Police Department is actively searching for a man wanted on four counts of attempted...
Man wanted for attempted murder, accused of firing a weapon at Chapin Publix
wis
Alert Day: Warm and breezy - heavy rain and storms this evening and tonight
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Clemson AD Dan Radakovich at Prowl & Growl
Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich heading to Miami
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is being reported as a top candidate for a pair of...
Reports: Virginia, Duke both have Tony Elliott as a top candidate
After a decade by Dabo Swinney’s side, Brent Venables is moving on.
Reports: Brent Venables is Oklahoma’s next head coach
Leveque made 6 of 8 shots for the Gamecocks (6-2), who improved to 5-0 at home.
Leveque leads balanced South Carolina past Georgetown