Nine indicted on federal drug trafficking conspiracy in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the FBI Columbia Field Office and the Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, nine people were indicted Tuesday for drug trafficking charges in South Carolina.

Following Tuesday’s indictments, seven defendants were arrested Wednesday and the other two surrendered to authorities Thursday.

One defendant is currently incarcerated for a separate ongoing case.

The co-defendants charged are as follows:

Yavian Jose Vazquez Rapino, 27, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is charged with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Donterius Jamel Hill, 31, of Charlotte, North Carolina is charged with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Miguel Angel Cortes, 29, who is currently incarcerated, is charged with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Jorge Luis Rodrigues De La Luz, 35, of Columbia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Manuel Martinez Araujo, 40, of Columbia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and eight additional counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Ricardo Rey Rios Rodriguez, 38, of West Columbia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Juan Carlos Camacho Franco, 31, of Elgin, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Christopher Bryan Stroman, 40, of Columbia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Christopher Gerardo Cortes Rivera, 27, of Columbia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The indictment alleges that around January 2018 through the date of the indictment, the defendants conspired to distribute large amounts of cocaine throughout South Carolina.

“This office will not rest in its efforts to keep the people of South Carolina safe and to prosecute federal crimes wherever they occur in this district,” Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart said.

“This indictment speaks to those efforts and illustrates the effectiveness when we work with our federal, state, and local partners.” “Drugs continue to hamper our society and are the driving force behind violent crime,” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Columbia field office Susan Ferensic said.

Ferensic says she is pleased with the dedication and hard work our local, state, and federal partners do to put these offenders and their co-conspirators in prison.

“This case is a prime example of why law enforcement agency collaboration is so valuable. Multiple agencies working together for a common goal to make communities safer,” Columbia Police Department Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said.

The case is ongoing and being investigated by the FBI, Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, United States Postal Inspection Service, Drug Enforcement Administration DEA, the IRS the FBI Charlotte Field Office, United States Marshal’s Service.

All charges in the indictment are only accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

