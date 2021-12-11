Midlands Prisma Health Children’s Hospital decked the halls, provided holiday cheer for patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday season brings cheer to children of all ages each year, but for those who don’t get to wait for Santa Claus from their own bed at home, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital of the Midlands decked the halls for the children spending this Christmas in the hospital.

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital staff brought the holiday spirit by dressing up in costumes and decorating indoor floats to “spread a little joy” for each patient. According to the official Prisma Health Facebook, this is the 13th year team members have participated in this activity.

Prisma Health says each patient’s room had treat bags hung on the doors, so staff could give out toys or games.

The Media Relations Manager, Tammie Epps, thanked all of the team members who helped bring cheer to the patients.

Photos can be found on the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands Facebook below:

