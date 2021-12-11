Man wanted for attempted murder, accused of firing a weapon at Chapin Publix

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Chapin Police Department is actively searching for a man wanted on four counts of attempted murder after a shooting Thursday, officials say.

According to police, Chapin officers were called to the Publix located at 1235 Chapin Road Thursday around 8 p.m. after reports a shooting had occurred.

Kamron Richard-David Woods, along with the four counts of attempted murder, is wanted on charges for discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to officials.

Investigators say Woods is considered armed and dangerous. The Chapin Police Department says to not approach Woods if seen in public, and to immediately call 911.

Police encourage anyone with information on Woods’ location or the alleged incident to contact the Chapin Police Department at 803-345-6443. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.