SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear said storm death toll in Kentucky could exceed 50 people

Gov. Andy Beshear expects death toll to exceed 50 for Kentuckians.
Gov. Andy Beshear expects death toll to exceed 50 for Kentuckians.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth’s overnight storms could have killed more than 50 Kentuckians.

During a news presser with Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, Beshear confirmed that a large number of casualties may come from Graves County, but that multiple counties may have reported deaths due to storms.

Beshear earlier confirmed in a tweet that a state of emergency has been declared due to the damage in Western Kentucky. 181 National Guardsmen are being sent across Kentucky communities to assist.

“This tornado event may surpass the 1974 Super Outbreak as one of the most deadly in Kentucky’s history,” director of Kentucky Emergency Management Michael Dossett said.

That incident had 71 deaths confirmed, with most in Meade County where an F5 tornado hit.

As of 4:45 a.m., 56,856 Kentuckians are without power, Beshear said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
According to the FBI Columbia Field Office and the Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, nine...
Nine indicted on federal drug trafficking conspiracy in South Carolina

Latest News

President Biden to give commencement speech at SC State
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today - Heavy rain and storms this evening and tonight