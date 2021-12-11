SkyView
Drugs, stolen pistol, and quantity of cash seized during traffic stop in Orangeburg

Kyeshawn Stewart was taken into custody after an incident at the IHOP on North Road in...
Kyeshawn Stewart was taken into custody after an incident at the IHOP on North Road in Orangeburg around 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to officials. Deputies say they responded to a call of a vehicle causing damage in the area.
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department says a stolen pistol, quantity of cash, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop Friday.

Kyeshawn Stewart was taken into custody after an incident at the IHOP on North Road in Orangeburg around 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to officials. Deputies say they responded to a call of a vehicle causing damage in the area.

According to the report, Stewart was found after driving over the landscaping at the IHOP, and when deputies were able to approach him, they spotted a pistol in the floorboard of his car.

“From there it went downhill quick for this individual,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Once at the car, deputies noticed a pistol, which turned out to be stolen from Manning, officials say.

Ravenell says Stewart was taken into custody on charges of possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and habitual traffic offender. According to the warrant, this was the Orangeburg man’s fifth driving under suspension offense.

A further inspection of the vehicle turned up more than $1,500 in cash, a quantity of a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, and digital scales, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department.

