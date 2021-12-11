Columbia Church hosts ‘Guns for Gifts’ event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Right Direction Church International on Broad River Road partnered with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday to host a ‘Guns for Gifts’ event that allowed people to turn in their unused guns in exchange for a $50 gift card.

Captain Scott McManus from the Sheriff’s Evidence department documented each firearm that was turned in. He says they will stay at the Sheriff’s Department with no chance of getting back on the street.

“We want to get unwanted guns off the streets, especially guns out of criminal hands,” said Captain McManus. “Even when someone turns in a gun that they’ve had at home that they no longer use, if their home was broken into, the gun could get into the hands of someone who could use it inappropriately.”

Founder and Bishop of Right Direction, Herbert Bailey, says he came up with the idea for a gun buy-back event from other churches around the country, along with his personal experience of watching the increase in gun violence in Richland County in recent years. He then called Sheriff Leon Lott who gave guidance for how an event like ‘Guns for Gifts’ would work.

“People come and drop off their gun, no questions asked, and they walk off and get their gift card without us knowing who they are,” said Bailey. “And we don’t care. We just want to reduce the number of guns on our streets.”

Right Direction’s congregation came together to buy 150 gifts cards worth $50 each to encourage people to turn in their guns.

Gun violence is something Columbia mom Peninah Nagi experienced just two months ago when her son was shot on Broad River Road. Her son survived, but Nagi says it’s made her want to do more to get guns out of the wrong hands. She says seeing the boxes of unused guns stack up gives her hope for the community.

“The community has changed, but this is telling me we can get our community back,” said Nagi.

In the first two hours, deputies collected more than 30 guns.

“In the heart of Richland County here, so many times we hear negative things regarding this community. So, if we can make this community safer by having less guns on the streets… then we’re also doing our part to make our community a more peaceful place,” said Bailey.

The event took place on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bailey and Captain McManus say the first-time buyback was a success.

Bailey hopes to make ‘Guns for Gifts’ an annual event.

