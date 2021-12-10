SLED confirms Sheriff asks for third investigation into former KCSO deputy

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw County Sheriff’s deputy is facing a new criminal investigation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sent WIS this statement:

SLED has opened a third investigation into allegations of excessive use of force by former Kershaw County Deputy Johnathan Goldsmith. The investigation was requested by Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. No additional information is available at this time while the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation is into the alleged actions of Goldsmith during a Nov. 2019 incident at a car checkpoint, which he and Sheriff Boan face a lawsuit over.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff, Richard Connolly, Sr., was a passenger in a car that was stopped at a checkpoint operated by State Troopers with the help of Goldsmith.

It does not state where the checkpoint is, but Perry told WIS it was at the intersection of Wildwood Lane and Whitehead Road near the edge of Lugoff.

The lawsuit states Connolly was asked to get out of the car, was handcuffed, then Goldsmith asked Connolly what he was looking at.

It alleges Goldsmith threw Connolly against a car, to the ground, and then proceeded to hit him repeatedly.

It states a state trooper on scene broke up the situation and reported her concerns to KCSO and her superiors.

The first SLED investigation was in relation to an October 2020 incident where he allegedly assaulted a suspect, which he now faces assault and misconduct in office charges.

The second investigation was opened in Aug. 2021 regarding an alleged incident, but a spokesperson for SLED provided no further details outside of it is ongoing.

The office for Goldsmith’s attorney, William Henry Davidson II declined to comment.

WIS has reached out to Boan for comment.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.