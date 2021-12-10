Schools and superintendents join together for “Be SMART” initiative to stop gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight school districts and eleven law enforcement agencies are joining forces to curb gun violence in local schools.

The Be SMART initiative is to educate parents on responsible gun ownership, and it’s already spreading the message about locking up guns in the Midlands.

Be SMART stands for Secure (all guns in your home and vehicles), Model (responsible behavior around guns), Ask (about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes), Recognize (the role of guns in suicide), and Tell (your peers to be SMART).

In the Midlands, there have been multiple cases of gun violence and threats recently, so superintendents and sheriffs decided to come together to make a difference.

“This should not be a controversial topic at all; we need to ensure our students are well and this should not be something that divides us,” Dr. Baron said.

The plan is to allow Be SMART volunteers to email parents, attend school functions and go to PTA meetings to spread one message to parents: lock your guns up.

A memorandum was signed by Midlands professionals Thursday their commitment to the initiative.

Angela Vandelay with Be Smart says it’s an adult’s responsibility to keep their gun stored securely so children and teens can’t access them.

“Kids are curious If they access them tragedies can result,” Vandelay said.

Sheriff Leon Lott held up a gun lock and said every gun owner should be using one of these. During the memorandum signing, parents were reminded to make sure their guns were stowed away safely and locked.

“That’s being a responsible parent and gun owner is teaching kids about life and respect for life,” Sheriff Lott said.

Prisma Health Richland and MUSC of the Midlands are also a part of the partnership. The hospitals plan to send trauma professionals who treat gunshot victims to speak in local schools as an effort to stop a mass shooting before it happens.

“We’re reminded with every school shooting like Townville in 2016 and Oxford High School just last week that such a tragedy could happen any day in the Midlands of South Carolina,” Vandelay said.

Be SMART is also in the Charleston area, and they are hoping the initiative goes statewide.

Midlands sheriff’s departments participating in Be SMART will have gun locks available to the public if needed.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.