Red Cross seeing worst blood shortage in decade, drive at St. Julian Devine Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross says they’re seeing their worst blood shortage in over a decade.

The Regional American Red Cross representative, Mandy McWherter, says it’s an issue that they’ve seen throughout the pandemic, but has heightened over the last six months.

She says when they don’t have a sufficient supply of blood, it can lead to having to delay medical care.

McWherter says historically they see a drop in the number of people donating around the holidays.

“The holiday season is a wonderful time to give the gift of life,” McWherter said. “I can tell you I give blood regularly myself. And knowing when you get out of the chair that your gift is going to help save somebody’s life, there’s nothing like. And it doesn’t cost anything, it’s an easy thing to give, it takes an hour or less of your time to give blood.”

The holiday season dip is why the American Red Cross is offering some incentives now to get people to come out.

McWherter says now until the 16th all donators will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. From the 17th until the end of the year, everyone will get a free long-sleeve t-shirt.

The American Red Cross supplies blood to about 40 hospitals across South Carolina. When you give, you can track your donation to see which hospital it ends up at.

McWherter says they understand some people are still skeptical about giving blood with the pandemic. She wants to reiterate that your vaccination status does not impact your eligibility to give blood.

If you’d like to help with the drives this holiday season, there are opportunities for that as well.

“We’re in a big need of volunteers as well,” McWherter said. “All of these drives it takes a lot of manpower to make them happen. So, if you’re interested, we have plenty of volunteer opportunities to check in donors, to work the canteens, even to deliver blood to the hospitals.”

On Friday there’s a the Clementa C. Pinckney Outreach Ministry is partnering with the Red Cross to host a blood drive at the St. Julian Devine Community Center in downtown Charleston.

It’s from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mandy says walk-ins are always welcome, but appointments help for managing people and socially distancing.

To find blood drives near you or to find volunteer opportunities, click here.

