FOUND: RCSD asking for community’s help finding two missing dogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said help was needed tracking down two dogs taken from a Dollar Store parking lot on Two Notch Road Thursday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the missing dogs taken from a Dollar General parking lot yesterday afternoon have been returned safely to their owner.

The owner of the dogs says her two Cavachon-King Charles Spaniels wandered away from her home Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, surveillance video from the Dollar General showed a driver of a blue Dodge charger picking up the dogs and driving away. Investigators say the car has a distinct Ram symbol on the front grill with chrome trim.

The Dollar General cameras inside the store showed a female passenger in the vehicle, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in this picture, the vehicle, or has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

The owner of the dogs says both dogs had collars with her phone number listed. At this time, she says no one has contacted her about her pets.

