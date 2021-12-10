SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FOUND: RCSD asking for community’s help finding two missing dogs

According to investigators, surveillance video from the Dollar General showed a driver of a...
According to investigators, surveillance video from the Dollar General showed a driver of a blue Dodge charger picking up the dogs and driving away. Investigators say the car has a distinct Ram symbol on the front grille with chrome trim.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said help was needed tracking down two dogs taken from a Dollar Store parking lot on Two Notch Road Thursday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the missing dogs taken from a Dollar General parking lot yesterday afternoon have been returned safely to their owner.

The owner of the dogs says her two Cavachon-King Charles Spaniels wandered away from her home Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, surveillance video from the Dollar General showed a driver of a blue Dodge charger picking up the dogs and driving away. Investigators say the car has a distinct Ram symbol on the front grill with chrome trim.

The Dollar General cameras inside the store showed a female passenger in the vehicle, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in this picture, the vehicle, or has any information about this...
Anyone who recognizes the woman in this picture, the vehicle, or has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)

The owner of the dogs says both dogs had collars with her phone number listed. At this time, she says no one has contacted her about her pets.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in this picture, the vehicle, or has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
According to the FBI Columbia Field Office and the Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, nine...
Nine indicted on federal drug trafficking conspiracy in South Carolina

Latest News

President Biden to give commencement speech at SC State
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today - Heavy rain and storms this evening and tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear expects death toll to exceed 50 for Kentuckians.
Gov. Beshear said storm death toll in Kentucky could exceed 50 people