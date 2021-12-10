One dead, two injured in Newberry Co. head-on collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person died and two others were injured after a head-on collision in Newberry County.

The crash happened Thursday night around 9 on I-26 West near the 84 mile marker (3 miles south of Pomaria), according to troopers.

A 17-year-old driving a Honda was traveling west on I-26 and was struck head-on by an 84-year-old driving east in the westbound lanes, according to troopers.

The 17-year-old and the 84-year-old were both seatbelted and taken to the hospital with injuries. A passenger in the car driven by the 84-year-old was entrapped and had to be removed from the car through mechanical extraction. The passenger was also taken to the hospital where they died.

The crash is under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.

