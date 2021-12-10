Midlands parents express anxieties about school safety in light of recent incidents

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Following a string of recent threats at Midlands schools and incidents where guns have been brought to campuses, some parents are feeling a heightened sense of concern surrounding school safety and saying that the issue has kept them up at night.

“Parents are afraid, expecting more incidents and of course you have to take measurements before it happens,” Carolina Cook, a Lexington School District One parent, said.

This week alone, there have been four reported threats to Midlands schools.

Each of these incidents has been resolved without harm, but parents like Bill Baughman of Lexington One are still feeling intensified fears about school safety.

“My children are my world, and the last thing I would want is for something like that to happen,” Baughman said. “It makes the hairs on my arms stand up just thinking about if it was my child.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, there were 48 incidents of possession of a firearm or explosive in South Carolina schools during the 2020-2021 school year.

This year, SC for Ed reports that there have been at least 40 reported incidents where either a weapon has been found on a campus or a threat has been made against a school.

“At this point, I think we need to be checking bags, we need to go like we are in the airport because I have a special needs child,” Cook said. “She cannot be taking care of herself.”

Both parents want metal detectors in schools.

As recently as last week, Lexington One said the district has no plans to install metal detectors at this time.

Baughman said he had at least six conversation on Thursday on the topic of school safety. He said a part of the responsibility in these situations falls on gun owners.

“I’m an avid gun owner, I’ve got countless guns and I don’t feel like there is enough education with owning a gun or education given to a child to understand what the consequences of that gun can bring,” he said.

In August, Orangeburg saw those consequences when three students were injured in a shooting on the campus of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

SC for Ed released a statement on Thursday that read in part, “It is clear that swift and meaningful action must be taken by state and district leaders to reduce the number of firearms, gun violence, and threats on our school campuses.”

The organizations believes more mental health resources available to schools is part of the solution.

“The central message that we’re trying to get across now is that the kids are not alright,” Nicole Walker, an SC for Ed board member and Richland School District 2 teacher, said. “They’ve just come out of a pandemic. There was a lot of uncertainty. A lot of kids lost family members, lost family friends, there’s economic uncertainty and so you send kids back into a school environment and ask them to just kind of pick up where they left off 18 months. That’s just not realistic.”

SC for Ed says the legislature should provide districts with more school psychologists, social workers, guidance counselors to help children process trauma.

“You see what happens when things get bottled up,” Walker said. “It’s going to come out one or the other and it seems to be coming out in really terrible ways recently.”

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said this week that South Carolina must do more on the issue of school safety. She said she’s in constant communication with state leaders about ways to continue to support teachers and families.

“Students have sort of forgotten their discipline rules at school,” she said. “Educators are having to work extra hard with them. So we want to support our principals, our teachers in that. And we’ve got to work closer with families. Parents need to know that we love their kids and we want their children to be in our schools and we want to work with families. So it is a partnership that we need to make sure is going on.”

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health says you should be open and honest with your children about these types of incidents, but the most important thing is to start the conversation and keep it going.

