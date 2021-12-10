Furry Friend Friday: Malcolm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Malcolm is a 4 month-old German Shepherd /Malinois mix puppy.

He is a very handsome boy! Malcolm is described by his foster mother as playful, loving and smart. He is a big cuddler and is a total couch potato when it’s just him and his humans! He is also great at settling down in his dog bed and chewing on a toy or bone.

Malcolm loves to play with his canine foster siblings and run around the backyard with them. He found his voice recently and has a cute high-pitched “yip” when he is playing. When he gets really excited, he hops around like a baby goat, especially when he gets to go outside for walks! Even through the excitement, he still walks beautifully on a leash and doesn’t pull.

Malcolm is a very smart boy but is strong-willed and a bit stubborn. These are common Shepherd traits. Shepherds love to work and enjoy having a job to do. He often looks up at you like, “OK What do you want me to do next?” They love training! He has already learned to sit and stay. It will be important for him to have a family that will continue his training and give him the stimulation and enrichment that these breeds crave. For any puppy, it is important to give them the tools to be a good adult dog otherwise you’re going to have an adult-sized puppy.

An adopter with large breed experience is ideal. Puppies are very playful and energetic so with younger kids he would need to be supervised and that’s why training is so important too. We know there are some Shepherd fanatics out there looking for a gem like Malcolm! He is such a happy, friendly, loving pup.

Our sweet boy Malcolm can’t wait to meet you! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at //bit.ly/PLAdoptionApp.

