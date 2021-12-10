SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian dead after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-20
SWAT deputies confirmed Daniel Hill III was inside the home off Lawrence Drive and taken into...
Charges pending against subject of Lexington County manhunt
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Two lanes closed, traffic stalled for miles on I-26 after crash
Two lanes closed, traffic stalled for miles on I-26 after crash

Latest News

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Dole celebrated at National Cathedral, World War II memorial