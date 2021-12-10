First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today - Heavy rain and storms this evening and tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through the Midlands this evening and linger overnight tonight.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A foggy start this AM. (Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM)

· Warm and breezy this afternoon with more clouds than sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Gusts to 30MPH

· A cold front will push through the area this evening. An isolated storm or two are possible. Gusty winds are likely, too. 7PM-3AM Timeframe for the rain from west to east

· A few isolated showers are possible Sunday morning (20% chance). Then, skies will gradually clear and we’ll see sunshine by the afternoon

· We cool down into the 50s on Sunday

· Dry weather is expected in the Midlands for next week with 60s and 70s

First Alert Weather Story:

A foggy start for many out there with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll see more clouds than sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and it will be breezy. Winds could gust to 30 MPH. Much of the day today is dry but there will be a line of rain and storms this evening with the passing of a cold front. Timeframe for the rain is 7PM-3AM.

This line of storms is the same cold front that brought deadly tornadoes to the Midwest. However, we’re not expecting severe weather here in the Midlands but a few claps of thunder can not be ruled out.

Rain will continue overnight into your early Sunday morning but we’ll dry out by the middle of the day on Sunday and we’re expecting clear skies for the afternoon with cooler temperatures in the mid 50s. It will still be breezy.

Next week, we’ll see several dry days. Highs will warm to the 60s Monday through Wednesday. We’ll be back in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Today: Foggy start but partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Line of rain and storms this evening (50%)

Tonight: Periods of heavy rain and thunder (50%). Temps falling into the 40s

Sunday: Few early morning showers and clouds. Clearing out for the afternoon but still breezy. Highs in the mid 50s

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60

Tuesday: Sunshine with clouds and mild with highs in the mid 60s

Wednesday: Sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s

