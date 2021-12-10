SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today - Heavy rain and storms this evening and tonight

By Kevin Arnone
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through the Midlands this evening and linger overnight tonight.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A foggy start this AM. (Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM)

· Warm and breezy this afternoon with more clouds than sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Gusts to 30MPH

· A cold front will push through the area this evening. An isolated storm or two are possible. Gusty winds are likely, too. 7PM-3AM Timeframe for the rain from west to east

· A few isolated showers are possible Sunday morning (20% chance). Then, skies will gradually clear and we’ll see sunshine by the afternoon

· We cool down into the 50s on Sunday

· Dry weather is expected in the Midlands for next week with 60s and 70s

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

A foggy start for many out there with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll see more clouds than sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and it will be breezy. Winds could gust to 30 MPH. Much of the day today is dry but there will be a line of rain and storms this evening with the passing of a cold front. Timeframe for the rain is 7PM-3AM.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

This line of storms is the same cold front that brought deadly tornadoes to the Midwest. However, we’re not expecting severe weather here in the Midlands but a few claps of thunder can not be ruled out.

Rain will continue overnight into your early Sunday morning but we’ll dry out by the middle of the day on Sunday and we’re expecting clear skies for the afternoon with cooler temperatures in the mid 50s. It will still be breezy.

Next week, we’ll see several dry days. Highs will warm to the 60s Monday through Wednesday. We’ll be back in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

wis
wis(wis)

Today: Foggy start but partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Line of rain and storms this evening (50%)

Tonight: Periods of heavy rain and thunder (50%). Temps falling into the 40s

Sunday: Few early morning showers and clouds. Clearing out for the afternoon but still breezy. Highs in the mid 50s

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60

Tuesday: Sunshine with clouds and mild with highs in the mid 60s

Wednesday: Sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s

wis
wis(wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
According to the FBI Columbia Field Office and the Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, nine...
Nine indicted on federal drug trafficking conspiracy in South Carolina

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Expect more wet weather for your weekend
wis
First Alert Forecast: Cool & Cloudy this afternoon; this weekend has some rain chances
First Alert Forecast: Foggy start to your day, then cool and cloudy this afternoon
615 wx
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain possible this morning, then more rain chances for your weekend