FOUND: Columbia police search for missing man with medical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a man who may have been endangered.

According to officials, Soloman Shawn Thompson has been found.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: Good news! Solomon Thompson. He's safe & sound w/family. Relatives notified Special Victim's Unit investigators that he returned home late this afternoon in good condition.

See initial post below 👇 pic.twitter.com/qabVNoYbBc — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 10, 2021

He was last seen walking away from a friend’s home at 607 Gabriel Street on Thursday, according to police.

Thompson recently suffered a significant medical emergency and needs consistent care and medication. He is likely still wearing his hospital wristband, according to officers.

Thompson’s left side may appear weaker than the right side of his body. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue Nike sweatpants and socks, and flip-flops.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

