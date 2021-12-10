SkyView
FOUND: Columbia police search for missing man with medical condition

Columbia police search for missing man with medical condition
Columbia police search for missing man with medical condition(Columbia Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a man who may have been endangered.

According to officials, Soloman Shawn Thompson has been found.

He was last seen walking away from a friend’s home at 607 Gabriel Street on Thursday, according to police.

Thompson recently suffered a significant medical emergency and needs consistent care and medication. He is likely still wearing his hospital wristband, according to officers.

Thompson’s left side may appear weaker than the right side of his body. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue Nike sweatpants and socks, and flip-flops.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

