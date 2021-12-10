Collision in Lexington Co. leads to one fatality

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A collision between two vehicles in Lexington County led to one death Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Pond Branch Road at the intersection of Neely Wingard Road in Gilbert near I-20.

Two cars were involved in the accident, one 2001 Ford minivan and a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to officials.

Officials say the Tahoe was traveling east on Neely Wingard Road, and the minivan was traveling south on Pond Branch Road when they collided.

There were four people in the Tahoe at the time of the crash, and two were ejected from the vehicle due to the impact, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Investigators say one of the two people ejected from the vehicle during the collision was dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the other three occupants, including the driver of the Tahoe, were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The accident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.