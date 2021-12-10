SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Collision in Lexington Co. leads to one fatality

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Pond...
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Pond Branch Road at the intersection of Neely Wingard Road in Gilbert.(WTOC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A collision between two vehicles in Lexington County led to one death Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Pond Branch Road at the intersection of Neely Wingard Road in Gilbert near I-20.

Two cars were involved in the accident, one 2001 Ford minivan and a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to officials.

Officials say the Tahoe was traveling east on Neely Wingard Road, and the minivan was traveling south on Pond Branch Road when they collided.

There were four people in the Tahoe at the time of the crash, and two were ejected from the vehicle due to the impact, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Investigators say one of the two people ejected from the vehicle during the collision was dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the other three occupants, including the driver of the Tahoe, were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The accident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
According to the FBI Columbia Field Office and the Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, nine...
Nine indicted on federal drug trafficking conspiracy in South Carolina

Latest News

President Biden to give commencement speech at SC State
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today - Heavy rain and storms this evening and tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear expects death toll to exceed 50 for Kentuckians.
Gov. Beshear said storm death toll in Kentucky could exceed 50 people