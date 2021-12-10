SkyView
Chapin police investigating shooting

As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Chapin Police Department is investigating a shooting.

The incident happened on Thursday night near 1235 Chapin Road, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident and police are working to find answers.

Police say this appears to be isolated and they don’t believe there to be a threat to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

