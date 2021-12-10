Chapin police investigating shooting

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Chapin Police Department is investigating a shooting.

The incident happened on Thursday night near 1235 Chapin Road, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident and police are working to find answers.

Police say this appears to be isolated and they don’t believe there to be a threat to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

