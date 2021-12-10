Armed robbery suspect wanted in Sumter Co. after spraying store clerk with pepper spray, officials say

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for armed robbery and first-degree assault and battery charges, according to officials.

Deputies say, Christopher Wilson, 49, is accused of spraying a store clerk with pepper spray at Young’s Convenience Store at 1063 Manning Road the morning of Sunday, Dec. 5.

Officials say Wilson is a 6′3″ man around 230 pounds with brown eyes and black and white hair.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson is a person of interest in a separate, ongoing investigation involving an assault and carjacking in Sumter on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

A $500 reward will be offered by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for information leading to Wilson’s arrest.

Deputies encourage anyone with information on Wilson to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

