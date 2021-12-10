SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Armed robbery suspect wanted in Sumter Co. after spraying store clerk with pepper spray, officials say

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for armed robbery and...
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for armed robbery and first-degree assault and battery charges, according to officials.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for armed robbery and first-degree assault and battery charges, according to officials.

Deputies say, Christopher Wilson, 49, is accused of spraying a store clerk with pepper spray at Young’s Convenience Store at 1063 Manning Road the morning of Sunday, Dec. 5.

Officials say Wilson is a 6′3″ man around 230 pounds with brown eyes and black and white hair.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson is a person of interest in a separate, ongoing investigation involving an assault and carjacking in Sumter on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

A $500 reward will be offered by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for information leading to Wilson’s arrest.

Deputies encourage anyone with information on Wilson to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
According to the FBI Columbia Field Office and the Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, nine...
Nine indicted on federal drug trafficking conspiracy in South Carolina

Latest News

President Biden to give commencement speech at SC State
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today - Heavy rain and storms this evening and tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear expects death toll to exceed 50 for Kentuckians.
Gov. Beshear said storm death toll in Kentucky could exceed 50 people