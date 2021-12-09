Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting in Richland Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a woman in Richland County was arrested Thursday after a shooting occurred at a business in Columbia.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, deputies responded to a call reporting shots were fired in a parking lot on 507 Piney Grove Rd Wednesday around 2 p.m where a victim was found.

Deputies say Vashni Harris is charged with attempted murder for an incident following a dispute where multiple shots were fired at another person. According to officials, the parties knew each other prior to the event.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says Harris was found by deputies at a nearby gas station and was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say the victim was not injured and no property was damaged.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Harris has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Harris was granted bond but is still in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center as of Friday morning.

