Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting in Richland Co.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, deputies responded to a call reporting shots were fired in a parking lot on 507 Piney Grove Rd Wednesday around 2 p.m where a victim was found.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a woman in Richland County was arrested Thursday after a shooting occurred at a business in Columbia.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, deputies responded to a call reporting shots were fired in a parking lot on 507 Piney Grove Rd Wednesday around 2 p.m where a victim was found.

Deputies say Vashni Harris is charged with attempted murder for an incident following a dispute where multiple shots were fired at another person. According to officials, the parties knew each other prior to the event.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says Harris was found by deputies at a nearby gas station and was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say the victim was not injured and no property was damaged.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Harris has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Harris was granted bond but is still in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center as of Friday morning.

Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Pedestrian dead after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-20
Charges pending against subject of Lexington County manhunt
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Two lanes closed, traffic stalled for miles on I-26 after crash

Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
SC reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths Friday
Chapin police investigating shooting
Furry Friend Friday: Malcolm
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia