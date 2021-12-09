SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sheriff: N Carolina student was carrying AK-47 on school bus

A school bus
A school bus(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - North Carolina authorities say a high school student has been taken into custody after he was found carrying a rifle with a loaded magazine on a school bus.

According to The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the juvenile student was carrying a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded 30-round magazine Wednesday morning.

Wooten says the bus driver called an assistant principal after smelling marijuana on the student.

Wooten says a school resource officer searched the student and found the rifle and marijuana before taking the student into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian dead after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-20
SWAT deputies confirmed Daniel Hill III was inside the home off Lawrence Drive and taken into...
Charges pending against subject of Lexington County manhunt
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Two lanes closed, traffic stalled for miles on I-26 after crash
Two lanes closed, traffic stalled for miles on I-26 after crash

Latest News

Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
Chapin police investigating shooting
Malcolm is a 4 month-old German Shepherd/Malinois mix puppy.
Furry Friend Friday: Malcolm
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say