Rochester murderer receives max sentence

RCSD: Man arrested after officer-involved shooting near Harbison Blvd. wanted in Minnesota for...
RCSD: Man arrested after officer-involved shooting near Harbison Blvd. wanted in Minnesota for double murder
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Renard Carter, who was on trial for three charges of second-degree murder was sentenced to the maximum sentence for his plea deal Thursday afternoon.

The 30-year-old is accused of killing his girlfriend Keona Foote, who was pregnant at the time, and her daughter, Myona, at her apartment in Olympik Village in Rochester in September 2020.

Carter was found days later after being on the run from authorities and was arrested in South Carolina after a shootout with police there.

Carter originally pleaded guilty back in July, but shortly after tried to withdraw the plea after saying he was coerced into it by his attorneys. A competency evaluation was conducted and Carter was found competent.

Last month, the judge denied his attempt to withdraw the guilty plea.

Carter will serve his sentence at the St. Cloud correctional facility for the max sentence, which is nearly 90 years.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

