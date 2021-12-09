SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian dead after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-20
SWAT deputies confirmed Daniel Hill III was inside the home off Lawrence Drive and taken into...
Charges pending against subject of Lexington County manhunt
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Two lanes closed, traffic stalled for miles on I-26 after crash
Two lanes closed, traffic stalled for miles on I-26 after crash

Latest News

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
The 15-year-old will graduate from UNLV on Dec. 14, becoming the youngest student to walk the...
15-year-old will be the youngest student to graduate from UNLV
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
Final accuser takes stand at Maxwell trial, using real name
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
The organization that governs Quebec's maple syrup producers have been stockpiling gallons of...
Canada taps into maple syrup reserve