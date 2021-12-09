SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia

Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia(Adam Mintzer)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was spotted at lunch with Kyle Rittenhouse at Maurice’s BBQ Piggie Park in Columbia Thursday afternoon.

When Wilson was asked why he was meeting with Rittenhouse he told WIS he was just getting lunch as he drove away. Rittenhouse did not respond to shouted questions as to why he was in town, but a person with him said he was meeting with his lawyer as he walked away from cameras.

WIS has reached out to the Attorney General’s office for more details about the meeting but did not hear back at the time of publication.

When asked to comment on why his client was with Wilson, Rittenhouse’s attorney chose not to comment.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian dead after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-20
SWAT deputies confirmed Daniel Hill III was inside the home off Lawrence Drive and taken into...
Charges pending against subject of Lexington County manhunt
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Two lanes closed, traffic stalled for miles on I-26 after crash
Two lanes closed, traffic stalled for miles on I-26 after crash

Latest News

The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Generic crash
One dead, two injured in Newberry Co. head-on collision
According to Sheriff Leon Lott, deputies responded to a call reporting shots were fired in a...
Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting in Richland Co.
wis
First Alert Forecast: Expect more wet weather for your weekend