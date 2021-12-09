First Alert Forecast: Expect more wet weather for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More showers are expected today and especially for your Saturday evening.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· We’ve got mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of some on and off showers today.

· Saturday will be breezy and warmer with temps reaching the mid 70s. There’s a 50% chance of afternoon showers.

· Chance of rain goes up to 80% overnight with some rumbles of thunder.

· We see some early morning rain showers Sunday, then clearing by mid morning and cooler weather.

· Dry weather is expected in the Midlands for most of next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

Skies are mostly cloudy today and we see showers on and off throughout the day. Chances of showers are around 40%. Expect high temperatures in the low 60s. A warm front is pushing to our north providing the warm air.

Lows are down to 56 tonight, quite mild as warm air surges north ahead of a cold front. This wind will be breezy with gusts up to 25mph for Saturday. The southern flow gets our temperatures into the mid 70s. There’s a 50% chance of showers by the afternoon and evening.

That chance of rain goes up to 80% overnight as the cold front passes through the region. There’s also a chance of thunder. Low temperatures are near 48.

Sunday we see some showers in the early morning, but by mid morning skies are clearing up and temperatures are cooler. Highs reach the upper 50s.

Skies are clear and temperatures cool down to 33 Monday morning. High temperatures reach 60 by the afternoon with sunny skies.

Tuesday is warmer with mid 60s. Skies are partly cloudy as high pressure builds over the region.

Today: Patchy AM Fog. More Clouds Than Sun. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Likely (50%). Isolated Thunderstorm. Breezy & Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Isolated Early AM Shower (20%). Clearing Skies. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Sunny Skies. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

