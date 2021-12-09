SkyView
Charges pending against subject of Lexington County manhunt, bond set at $1,006,000

By Connor Lomis and Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SWAT deputies confirmed Daniel Hill III was inside a home off Lawrence Drive and taken into custody Wednesday evening around 10 p.m.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says he was arrested without incident.

Hill was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center Friday, according to officials. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a magistrate judge set Hill’s bond at $1,006,000.

The following charges are pending against Hill:

  • Pointing and presenting a firearm
  • Possession of a handgun by certain persons unlawful
  • Distribution of meth
  • Assaulting a police officer
  • Unlawful taking of a weapon from a police officer
  • Grand larceny
  • Two counts of escape

Deputies say they were attempting to take Hill in for several warrants earlier Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, during the arrest process, around 1 p.m. Hill needed to be medically cleared, which is why he was placed in an ambulance. Hill was then able to escape the emergency vehicle on foot. Officials say Hill was able to break out of medical restraints while in the ambulance.

Sheriff Jay Koon says two deputies needed medical attention from minor injuries after the initial contact with Hill.

Captain Adam Myrick says the charges were drug-related along with a resisting arrest charge and a failure to stop for a blue lights charge.

Hill stole a Ford pickup truck and was seen near the intersection of I-20 and Augusta Road. There was a gun inside the truck Hill was accused of stealing, then considering him to be armed and dangerous. He was still handcuffed at the time of his escape, according to officials.

Deputies made contact with Hill at a house on Lawrence Drive where they spoke to him through a window. He was still in handcuffs and made no threats at that time, deputies say.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says the truck stolen by Hill was recovered at a location off Southwood Drive in Redbank. The gun in the truck when stolen had not been recovered at that time, according to officials.

Deputies determined Hill did not steal a second vehicle. Instead, he was picked up in the Red Bank area by someone in a silver SUV.

Multiple Lexington County schools were on lockdown as a precaution.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

