SC DHEC says there’s still time to be fully vaccinated before the holidays

By Lauren Adams
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Christmas in a little over two weeks, SC DHEC says there’s still time to get vaccinated before celebrating the holidays with loved ones.

The Janssen vaccine, according to DHEC, is able to make a person fully vaccinated in two weeks. DHEC says 569,000 people have received their third dose in the state, and flu vaccines are also available at this time for extra protection.

Crystal Dawson currently has metastatic breast cancer, so she says she wants both her and her husband fully vaccinated by Dec. 25.

Dawson’s husband, Edmond Dawson was with his wife today receiving his third dose. The Dawsons say it makes them feel better knowing if they catch COVID-19, it will be a lot less severe, according to DHEC.

Thomas Tafel with Lexington Medical Center says, booster were recently recommended for Pfizer and Moderna and they can be mix and matched. Tafel says people have been coming in for both.

As for childhood vaccines ages 5 to 11 according to DHEC only 2.7 percent have been vaccinated.

“There’s room for children to get vaccinated. It’s safer for them to get vaccinated than to get the disease,” Jonathan Knoche with DHEC said.

If you’re an adult who hasn’t received a shot at all, but want to be fully protected by Christmas you still have a little time.

Knoche says if someone hasn’t been vaccinated there is still time with Janssen.

“If they do it soon, two weeks after a single dose you’re fully protected,” Knoche said.

It’s something Crystal Dawson highly recommends.

“I feel more comfortable getting around more people,” Dawson said.

Brookland Baptist will be open daily until Christmas Eve for COVID-19 vaccinations.

DHEC also says both COVID-19 and flu shots can be given at the same time.

